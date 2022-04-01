Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Air Force medical response team joins Pennsylvania hospital staff’s COVID fight

    YORK, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Video by Spc. Ashleigh Maxwell 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    YORK, Pa. – A U.S. Air Force medium medical team aids WellSpan York Hospital staff in their COVID response operations at WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital in York, Pennsylvania, Jan.4, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashleigh Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827972
    VIRIN: 220104-A-BM014-776
    Filename: DOD_108759802
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: YORK, PA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, US Air Force medical response team joins Pennsylvania hospital staff’s COVID fight, by SPC Ashleigh Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    AirForce
    York
    NORTHCOM
    ARNORTH
    USNORTHCOM
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    United States Army
    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    JFLCC
    HomelandDefense
    WorkingTogether
    WeHaveTheWatch
    United States Department of Defense (DOD)
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    InThisTogether
    MissionPartners
    JFLCCresponds

