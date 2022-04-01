US Air Force medical response team joins Pennsylvania hospital staff’s COVID fight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



YORK, Pa. – A U.S. Air Force medium medical team aids WellSpan York Hospital staff in their COVID response operations at WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital in York, Pennsylvania, Jan.4, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashleigh Maxwell)