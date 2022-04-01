YORK, Pa. – A U.S. Air Force medium medical team aids WellSpan York Hospital staff in their COVID response operations at WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital in York, Pennsylvania, Jan.4, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashleigh Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 14:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827972
|VIRIN:
|220104-A-BM014-776
|Filename:
|DOD_108759802
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|YORK, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, US Air Force medical response team joins Pennsylvania hospital staff’s COVID fight, by SPC Ashleigh Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
