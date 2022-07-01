Health Protection Condition Update

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, informs the local community about Health Protection Condition changes, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2022. HPCON changes were made in lieu of a spike in local and national COVID-19 cases. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
01.07.2022
01.07.2022
|PSA
|827971
|220107-F-RI374-1001
|DOD_108759794
|00:08:02
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|2
|2
