Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Health Protection Condition Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Video by Matthew Clouse and Christopher Decker

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, informs the local community about Health Protection Condition changes, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2022. HPCON changes were made in lieu of a spike in local and national COVID-19 cases. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 11:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 827971
    VIRIN: 220107-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_108759794
    Length: 00:08:02
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Health Protection Condition Update, by Matthew Clouse and Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    delta
    88 ABW
    HPCON
    omicron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT