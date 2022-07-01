Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friday Facts: Jan. 7, 2022

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Video by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Air Force Lt. Col. (Dr.) Alice Barsoumian and Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Elizabeth Markelz bring us the facts about COVID-19, Influenza and other common respiratory illnesses in the latest episode of Friday Facts.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 10:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827968
    VIRIN: 220107-D-HZ730-1482
    Filename: DOD_108759741
    Length: 00:10:18
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    TAGS

    Infectious Disease
    BAMC
    DHA
    COVID
    Friday Facts

