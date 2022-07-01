Friday Facts: Jan. 7, 2022

Air Force Lt. Col. (Dr.) Alice Barsoumian and Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Elizabeth Markelz bring us the facts about COVID-19, Influenza and other common respiratory illnesses in the latest episode of Friday Facts.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 10:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827968
|VIRIN:
|220107-D-HZ730-1482
|Filename:
|DOD_108759741
|Length:
|00:10:18
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
