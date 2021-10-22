Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    128th Air Refueling Wing 1st Sergeant CBD/THC PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Madison Knabe 

    128th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    1st Sergeants from the 128 ARW provide information and guidance regarding CBD and THC usage among the forces

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 09:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 827967
    VIRIN: 211022-F-YU276-001
    Filename: DOD_108759625
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 128th Air Refueling Wing 1st Sergeant CBD/THC PSA, by SrA Madison Knabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drugs
    1st Sergeant
    PSA
    128 ARW
    THC
    CBD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT