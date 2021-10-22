1st Sergeants from the 128 ARW provide information and guidance regarding CBD and THC usage among the forces
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 09:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|827967
|VIRIN:
|211022-F-YU276-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108759625
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 128th Air Refueling Wing 1st Sergeant CBD/THC PSA, by SrA Madison Knabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
