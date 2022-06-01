U.S. Marines across 3d Marine Division compete in the 3d Marine Division Squad Competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2022. The week-long competition tests jungle survival skills, basic infantry tactics, and excellence in weapons handling. The competition participants are currently attached to 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 06:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827961
|VIRIN:
|220106-M-IN847-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108759457
|Length:
|00:07:57
|Location:
|JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Marine Division Squad Competition Day 4 (B-Roll), by Sgt Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT