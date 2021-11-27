Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue Warfighter Culture

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    11.27.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The Wing Commander of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue sits down to talk about fostering a Warfighter Culture.

    Date Taken: 11.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 04:21
    Category: Interviews
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue Warfighter Culture, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Grand Slam Wing
    AUAB
    Warfighter Culture

