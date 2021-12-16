U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division and soldiers with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) participate in Resolute Dragon 21 across Japan, Dec. 4-16, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and JGSDF since 2013 and the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. RD21 was supported by elements of III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. joint forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham and Lance Cpl. Jerry Edlin)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 06:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827957
|VIRIN:
|211216-M-WW783-862
|Filename:
|DOD_108759282
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Dragon 21 Force on Force, by Cpl Joshua Brittenham and LCpl Jerry Edlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT