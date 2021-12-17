Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE water survival training

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.17.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Osan's Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape (SERE) held water survival training at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in order to prepare the pilots for difficulties they may face if they have to eject while over water.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 01:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827951
    VIRIN: 211217-F-IK735-301
    Filename: DOD_108759243
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    This work, SERE water survival training, by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    SERE
    water survival training
    51st Fighter Wing

