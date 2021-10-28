Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOTG 22-1: Close Quarters Tactics

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.28.2021

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with 4th Platoon, Force Reconnaissance Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in the Expeditionary Operations Training Group Close Quarters Tactics course on Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2021. The Marines utilized new and previously learned techniques and incorporated them across multiple training exercises, including shoot-house clearing, helicopter inserts, night time raids and CBRN integrated scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 21:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827945
    VIRIN: 211026-M-GL438-1001
    Filename: DOD_108759103
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Reconnaissance
    CQT
    III MEF
    EOTG

