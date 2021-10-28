EOTG 22-1: Close Quarters Tactics

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827945" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 4th Platoon, Force Reconnaissance Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in the Expeditionary Operations Training Group Close Quarters Tactics course on Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2021. The Marines utilized new and previously learned techniques and incorporated them across multiple training exercises, including shoot-house clearing, helicopter inserts, night time raids and CBRN integrated scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)