EOTG 22-1: Close Quarters Tactics

U.S. Marines with 4th Platoon, Force Reconnaissance Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in the Expeditionary Operations Training Group Close Quarters Tactics course on Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2021. The Marines utilized new and previously learned techniques and incorporated them across multiple training exercises, including shoot-house clearing, helicopter inserts, night time raids and CBRN integrated scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 21:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827945
|VIRIN:
|211026-M-GL438-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108759103
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
