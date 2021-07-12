5C7 Episode 2: Captain Kyle Gapinski

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In episode two of 5C7, Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley, 57th Wing Commander, hears from Capt. Kyle Gapinski, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Lightning Aircraft Maintenance Unit, about some of the projects he has worked on, Spark Cell initiatives, and how he feels about the future.