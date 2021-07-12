In episode two of 5C7, Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley, 57th Wing Commander, hears from Capt. Kyle Gapinski, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Lightning Aircraft Maintenance Unit, about some of the projects he has worked on, Spark Cell initiatives, and how he feels about the future.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 22:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827944
|VIRIN:
|211207-F-BN304-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108759101
|Length:
|00:09:44
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 5C7 Episode 2: Captain Kyle Gapinski, by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
