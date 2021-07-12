Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5C7 Episode 2: Captain Kyle Gapinski

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    In episode two of 5C7, Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley, 57th Wing Commander, hears from Capt. Kyle Gapinski, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Lightning Aircraft Maintenance Unit, about some of the projects he has worked on, Spark Cell initiatives, and how he feels about the future.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022
    Category: Series
    LAS VEGAS, NV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5C7 Episode 2: Captain Kyle Gapinski, by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Air Combat Command
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    Video Series
    5C7
    Video Podcast

