UW-La Crosse Comes to Fort McCoy

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Track and Field and Physical Education volunteers stack cups, play foosball and card games with Afghan children at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan 6, 2022. Departments from the university planned multiple events for the Afghans on the installation. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
01.06.2022
01.06.2022
|B-Roll
|827938
|220106-A-KC249-1001
|1001
|DOD_108759028
|00:01:21
FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|LA CROSSE, WI, US
|4
|4
