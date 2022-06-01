Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UW-La Crosse Comes to Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Track and Field and Physical Education volunteers stack cups, play foosball and card games with Afghan children at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan 6, 2022. Departments from the university planned multiple events for the Afghans on the installation. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 18:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827938
    VIRIN: 220106-A-KC249-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108759028
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: LA CROSSE, WI, US

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Task Force McCoy
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

