Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lowdown Airmen Against Drunk Driving (AADD) Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A message from Col. Blaine Baker and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores:
    Greetings Warriors of the Mighty 97th and welcome to the 9th edition of the Lowdown from Mobility's Hometown! Today we are joined by SSgt Cotledge to discuss our Airmen Against Drunk Driving (AADD) program.
    AADD is an awesome resource for all Airmen, uniform wearing or civilian, to utilize when in need of a safe plan to get home. You all are valuable members of our mission and community, and ensuring your safety is our top priority. 481-RIDE (7433) is the number to call to get connected with an AADD dispatch volunteer. As we approach the holiday season, Chief and I encourage you to make safe and smart decisions. Be a good Wingman as well and watch out for one another. If you go out and have a drink, please have a plan in place to get home safely. And, if plans fall through, remember AADD can help give you a ride. Again, thank you SSgt Cotledge for taking this program on and helping ensure our Airmen are postered to continue the mission of the Mighty 97th. Keep up the great work, team!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 16:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827933
    VIRIN: 211203-F-YW496-1001
    Filename: DOD_108758973
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lowdown Airmen Against Drunk Driving (AADD) Program, by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    97th AMW
    Mobility's Hometown
    lowdown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT