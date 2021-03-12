Lowdown Airmen Against Drunk Driving (AADD) Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827933" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A message from Col. Blaine Baker and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores:

Greetings Warriors of the Mighty 97th and welcome to the 9th edition of the Lowdown from Mobility's Hometown! Today we are joined by SSgt Cotledge to discuss our Airmen Against Drunk Driving (AADD) program.

AADD is an awesome resource for all Airmen, uniform wearing or civilian, to utilize when in need of a safe plan to get home. You all are valuable members of our mission and community, and ensuring your safety is our top priority. 481-RIDE (7433) is the number to call to get connected with an AADD dispatch volunteer. As we approach the holiday season, Chief and I encourage you to make safe and smart decisions. Be a good Wingman as well and watch out for one another. If you go out and have a drink, please have a plan in place to get home safely. And, if plans fall through, remember AADD can help give you a ride. Again, thank you SSgt Cotledge for taking this program on and helping ensure our Airmen are postered to continue the mission of the Mighty 97th. Keep up the great work, team!