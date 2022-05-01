World Class Athlete Program Soldier-athletes are gearing up for the 2022 Winter Games, February 4th to 20th, 2022. Soldier-athletes will compete in Bobsled, Skeleton, Luge, and Nordic Combined Skiing. (Video by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 15:23
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|827928
|VIRIN:
|220105-A-CQ037-362
|Filename:
|DOD_108758933
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 30 Days to the Winter Games!, by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS
