Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    30 Days to the Winter Games!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CO, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    World Class Athlete Program Soldier-athletes are gearing up for the 2022 Winter Games, February 4th to 20th, 2022. Soldier-athletes will compete in Bobsled, Skeleton, Luge, and Nordic Combined Skiing. (Video by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 15:23
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 827928
    VIRIN: 220105-A-CQ037-362
    Filename: DOD_108758933
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30 Days to the Winter Games!, by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wcap
    wcapbeijing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT