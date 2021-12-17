After several years of construction, a KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft touches down on brand new runway 5L-23R after the grand opening between McGhee Tyson ANG Base, Tennessee and McGhee Tyson Airport.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 13:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827843
|VIRIN:
|211217-Z-KE851-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108758696
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-135R Stratotanker lands on brand new runway at McGhee Tyson ANG Base, by SMSgt Kendra Owenby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT