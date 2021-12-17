Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135R Stratotanker lands on brand new runway at McGhee Tyson ANG Base

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Kendra Owenby 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    After several years of construction, a KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft touches down on brand new runway 5L-23R after the grand opening between McGhee Tyson ANG Base, Tennessee and McGhee Tyson Airport.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135R Stratotanker lands on brand new runway at McGhee Tyson ANG Base, by SMSgt Kendra Owenby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    runway
    Knoxville
    Tennessee
    KC-135R
    McGhee Tyson ANG Base
    McGhee Tyson Airport

