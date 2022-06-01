Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety - AADD Video

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman David Busby 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    MSgt Kevin Seney shares his story of losing a loved one to drunk driving, in hopes of inspiring 56th Fighter Wing Airmen of making the right choice and making it home safely.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 12:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827838
    VIRIN: 220106-F-QK476-308
    Filename: DOD_108758572
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    drunk driving
    Luke Air Force Base
    Safety
    AADD
    56th Fighter Wing

