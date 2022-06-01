Safety - AADD Video

MSgt Kevin Seney shares his story of losing a loved one to drunk driving, in hopes of inspiring 56th Fighter Wing Airmen of making the right choice and making it home safely.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 12:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827838
|VIRIN:
|220106-F-QK476-308
|Filename:
|DOD_108758572
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT