This week’s look Around the Air Force highlights themes for celebrating the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force, Agile Combat Employment becomes operational doctrine, and four-hour passes are authorized to help Airmen and Guardians get COVID-19 booster shots.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 10:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827833
|VIRIN:
|220106-F-JH807-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108758544
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Around the Air Force: USAF 75th Anniversary, ACE Doctrine, Booster Pass, by SSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
