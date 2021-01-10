Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Industrial Service Enterprise -- NUWC Division Newport

    RI, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Kerri Spero 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Division Newport Industrial Service Enterprise and Survivability Test Laboratory provides state of the art rapid prototyping and T&E services for current and future concept development. This is enhanced by WISE, the WFC Industrial Service Enterprise, a collaborative and organized network of WFCs ISE and T&E labs allowing for surge capability, workforce sharing, and reduced design, build, test cycles.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 08:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 827824
    VIRIN: 211001-N-OD508-935
    Filename: DOD_108758453
    Length: 00:08:38
    Location: RI, US

    laboratory
    calibration
    survivability
    rapid prototyping
    Industrial Service Enterprise

