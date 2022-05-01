Virtual JBPHH Daily Water Update

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



HONOLULU (Jan. 05, 2022) – U.S. Navy officials answer questions and give updates regarding water distribution system recovery efforts. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with Hawai‘i Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)