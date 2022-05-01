Virtual JBPHH Daily Water Update

HONOLULU (Jan. 05, 2022) – U.S. Navy officials answer questions and give updates regarding water distribution system recovery efforts. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with Hawai‘i Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 23:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|827813
|VIRIN:
|220105-N-FD567-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108756617
|Length:
|00:13:27
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
