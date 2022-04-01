Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gary Eaves

    01.04.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Gary Eaves is an Army Reserve Soldier who joined ROTC to become a better leader for his Soldiers and community. He shares about how his Commander gave him the opportunity to lead a platoon as a cadet, which gave him an advantage over. his peers.

    Video By: Tim Yao

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 18:59
    This work, Gary Eaves, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    logistics
    army reserve
    part time service
    tim yao
    box5
    usarmarketing

