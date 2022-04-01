Mayfield Debris Removal Public Service Announcement

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This U.S. Army Corps of Engineers public service announcement discusses placing debris on the curb and separating types of debris into vegetative, household and appliance debris to assist with the speed and efficiency of the removal efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)