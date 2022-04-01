Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mayfield Debris Removal Public Service Announcement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAYFIELD, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    This U.S. Army Corps of Engineers public service announcement discusses placing debris on the curb and separating types of debris into vegetative, household and appliance debris to assist with the speed and efficiency of the removal efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 14:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 827795
    VIRIN: 220104-A-PA223-015
    Filename: DOD_108756331
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: MAYFIELD, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mayfield Debris Removal Public Service Announcement, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    psa
    tornado
    emergency
    debris removal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT