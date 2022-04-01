This U.S. Army Corps of Engineers public service announcement discusses placing debris on the curb and separating types of debris into vegetative, household and appliance debris to assist with the speed and efficiency of the removal efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 14:48
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|827795
|VIRIN:
|220104-A-PA223-015
|Filename:
|DOD_108756331
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|MAYFIELD, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mayfield Debris Removal Public Service Announcement, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT