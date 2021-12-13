Airmen from Air Combat Command, United States Air Forces in Europe, Pacific Air Forces and civilian counterparts, came to Joint Base Langley-Eustis to participate in the Agile Combat Employment, Command, Control and Communications Operations Rehearsal. The Airmen brought different background, skills and knowledge to create one team and fuel the fight anytime and anywhere.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 14:29
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827791
|VIRIN:
|211213-F-GU004-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108756298
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, C3 OR- We Are Airmen, by SSgt Jaylen Molden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT