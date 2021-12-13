Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C3 OR- We Are Airmen

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Airmen from Air Combat Command, United States Air Forces in Europe, Pacific Air Forces and civilian counterparts, came to Joint Base Langley-Eustis to participate in the Agile Combat Employment, Command, Control and Communications Operations Rehearsal. The Airmen brought different background, skills and knowledge to create one team and fuel the fight anytime and anywhere.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 14:29
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 827791
    VIRIN: 211213-F-GU004-0001
    Filename: DOD_108756298
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: VA, US

    Air Combat Command
    ACE
    ACC
    C3
    We Are Airmen

