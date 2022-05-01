This news package follows the course of staple goods from order and purchase to transit and final delivery, specifically eggs, bread, butter and coffee. It touches on the different agencies involved, highlighting the role of Military Sealift Command in the process.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 14:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827787
|VIRIN:
|220501-N-BI924-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108756239
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Sealift Command Feeding the Fleet, by Leslie Hull-Ryde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT