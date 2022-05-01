Military Sealift Command Feeding the Fleet

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This news package follows the course of staple goods from order and purchase to transit and final delivery, specifically eggs, bread, butter and coffee. It touches on the different agencies involved, highlighting the role of Military Sealift Command in the process.