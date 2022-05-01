Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Sealift Command Feeding the Fleet

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.05.2022

    Video by Leslie Hull-Ryde 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    This news package follows the course of staple goods from order and purchase to transit and final delivery, specifically eggs, bread, butter and coffee. It touches on the different agencies involved, highlighting the role of Military Sealift Command in the process.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 14:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827787
    VIRIN: 220501-N-BI924-001
    Filename: DOD_108756239
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Military Sealift Command Far East

