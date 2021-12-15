Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    130th Airlift Wing accepts C-130 J 95928

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    130th Airlift Wing's Commander Colonel Bryan Preece led a team of Airmen to Lockheed Martin's Marietta, Georgia factory, to pick up the Wing's new C130J-30. The new aircraft has 9.5 total flying hours and will enter maintenance for its final preparations to make it fit the unit's specific needs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 12:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827777
    VIRIN: 211215-Z-QM802-002
    Filename: DOD_108756144
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th Airlift Wing accepts C-130 J 95928, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lockheed Martin
    WVANG
    130th AW
    C-130 J-30

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT