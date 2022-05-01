Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Soldiers and Airmen give back to host nation communities

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    01.05.2022

    Video by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Soldiers with the 7454th Medical Operation Readiness Unit (FWD), part of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center (DWMMC) and Airmen with the 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron's En-Route Patient Staging (ERPS) Flight out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany gave back to their host nation communities through projects at a Landstuhl orphanage and Kaiserslautern women's shelter, Dec. 20.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 04:38
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    This work, KMC Soldiers and Airmen give back to host nation communities, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Service
    Air Force
    LRMC
    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_Europe

