KMC Soldiers and Airmen give back to host nation communities

Soldiers with the 7454th Medical Operation Readiness Unit (FWD), part of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center (DWMMC) and Airmen with the 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron's En-Route Patient Staging (ERPS) Flight out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany gave back to their host nation communities through projects at a Landstuhl orphanage and Kaiserslautern women's shelter, Dec. 20.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 04:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827763
|VIRIN:
|220105-A-EK666-201
|Filename:
|DOD_108755935
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
