    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Live Fire Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.23.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Stolze 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Pacific Update featuring DoD and local national firefighters during combined live fire training at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, 23 November 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 21:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827745
    VIRIN: 211123-F-NT363-782
    Filename: DOD_108755799
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Live Fire Training, by SrA Christopher Stolze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Firefighter
    Training

