Pacific Update featuring DoD and local national firefighters during combined live fire training at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, 23 November 2021.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 21:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827745
|VIRIN:
|211123-F-NT363-782
|Filename:
|DOD_108755799
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Live Fire Training, by SrA Christopher Stolze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
