    Combat Field Studies - The National Museum of the United States Army

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Dive into the illustrious history of the U.S. Army, and see the role the Army National Guard has played throughout our Nation's history. Join us for our experience at the National Museum of the U.S. Army.

    www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment

    www.facebook.com/leadersrecon

    www.instagram.com/leaders_recon

    Date Taken: 11.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 16:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827726
    VIRIN: 211118-A-AB135-097
    Filename: DOD_108755695
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: US

