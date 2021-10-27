3 Minute Doctrine - Mission Command; Shared Understanding

Hey! Join CPT Garner as he breaks the conceptual aspects of mission command down with a historical backdrop and animations. This week, he unriddles Shared Understanding!
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 16:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827725
|VIRIN:
|211027-A-AB135-761
|Filename:
|DOD_108755686
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
