3 Minute Doctrine - The Penetration

Refresh your tactical knowledge, and join the soldiers of the Wisconsin and Michigan National Guard as they acheive the impossible on the war torn fields of World War 1!
Visit our Official Website:
www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment
Visit our Facebook page at:
www.facebook.com/leadersrecon
Visit our Instagram page at:
www.instagram.com/leaders_recon
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 16:38
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827720
|VIRIN:
|211013-A-AB135-911
|Filename:
|DOD_108755620
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT