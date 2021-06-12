Welcome back to Leader's Recon with our Special Guest Bailey-Ann Slaughter, the Army National Guard Language Program Manager. Learn all there is to know about Army Linguistics, and how to get involved in this exciting field.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 16:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|827716
|VIRIN:
|211206-A-AB135-253
|Filename:
|DOD_108755586
|Length:
|00:27:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leader's Recon - EP 28 - Ms. Slaughter - Army Linguistics, by SSG Jeremiah Miller
