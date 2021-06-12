Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leader's Recon - EP 28 - Ms. Slaughter - Army Linguistics

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Welcome back to Leader's Recon with our Special Guest Bailey-Ann Slaughter, the Army National Guard Language Program Manager. Learn all there is to know about Army Linguistics, and how to get involved in this exciting field.

    Visit our Official Website:
    www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment

    Visit our Facebook page at:
    www.facebook.com/leadersrecon

    Visit our Instagram page at:
    www.instagram.com/leaders_recon

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 16:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 827716
    VIRIN: 211206-A-AB135-253
    Filename: DOD_108755586
    Length: 00:27:25
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 28 - Ms. Slaughter - Army Linguistics, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

