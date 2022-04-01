Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Know Your Tasks: Hand Grenade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Sgt. Maj. Stephen Minyard, U.S. Army Reserve Command paralegal sergeant major, demonstrates hand grenade use in preparation for the Expert Soldier Badge.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 16:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827708
    VIRIN: 220104-A-AD014-001
    Filename: DOD_108755554
    Length: 00:17:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    USARC
    ESB
    Hand Grenade
    Expert Soldier Badge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT