Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Wellness Center helps with fitness goals

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    What are your fitness goals? The FT Sill Army Wellness Center helped Staff Sgt. Toney Harris gain 8 lbs of muscle to strengthen his legs and help him run without knee pain.

    Find out how they can help you by calling at 580-442-0680.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 14:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827686
    VIRIN: 211130-A-GO806-450
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108755410
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Wellness Center helps with fitness goals, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    People

    TAGS

    wellness
    Fort Sill
    New Year's resolutions
    fitness
    Army Wellness Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT