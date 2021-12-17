District 13 Command Philosophy 2022

Rear Adm. Melvin Bouboulis and Master Chief Shane Carroll provide their newly formed command philosophy for District 13, heading into 2022, at district headquarters in Seattle. The pillars of this newly established command philosophy are people, mission execution, and stewardship; and are in place to guide leadership decision-making and general prioritization throughout the field and fleet as we begin a new year in the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 13:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827683
|VIRIN:
|220104-G-YE015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108755335
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
