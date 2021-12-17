Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    District 13 Command Philosophy 2022

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Rear Adm. Melvin Bouboulis and Master Chief Shane Carroll provide their newly formed command philosophy for District 13, heading into 2022, at district headquarters in Seattle. The pillars of this newly established command philosophy are people, mission execution, and stewardship; and are in place to guide leadership decision-making and general prioritization throughout the field and fleet as we begin a new year in the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 13:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827683
    VIRIN: 220104-G-YE015-1001
    Filename: DOD_108755335
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 

    This work, District 13 Command Philosophy 2022, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    D13
    People
    Stewardship
    Command Philosophy
    Mission Execution

