    USS Pearl Harbor Relic Presentation

    GULF OF ADEN

    12.23.2021

    Courtesy Video

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 23, 2021) Capt. Karrey Sanders, commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, delivers a speech aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), and the amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), and Cmdr. Daniel Follett, commanding officer of Pearl Harbor, gives an interview, Dec. 23. Essex and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 12:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827679
    VIRIN: 211223-N-ZW128-3001
    Filename: DOD_108755233
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: GULF OF ADEN

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    ESSEX
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

