Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Share Your Holiday Traditions!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    12.01.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    A series of interviews about winter holiday traditions, with a number of personnel from around the 501st Combat Support Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 09:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 827657
    VIRIN: 211201-F-NC256-001
    Filename: DOD_108754893
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Share Your Holiday Traditions!, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holidays
    New Year
    Pathfinders
    501st

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT