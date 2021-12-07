1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment “Hamilton’s Own,” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducts simulated fires support for the many multinational units operating during Combined Resolve XVI at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Dec. 2. 2021.
Footage shows fire supporters conducting simulated fires missions.
CONTRIBUTORS: Staff Sgt. George B. Davis, Sgt. Tommie Berry
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 08:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827653
|VIRIN:
|211207-Z-XR817-1002
|PIN:
|384732
|Filename:
|DOD_108754857
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army field artillery conducts simulated fires during Combined Resolve XVI - B-Roll, by SGT Tommie Berry and SSG George Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
