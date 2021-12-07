Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army field artillery conducts simulated fires during Combined Resolve XVI - B-Roll

    GERMANY

    07.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. Tommie Berry and Staff Sgt. George Davis

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment “Hamilton’s Own,” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducts simulated fires support for the many multinational units operating during Combined Resolve XVI at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Dec. 2. 2021.

    Footage shows fire supporters conducting simulated fires missions.


    CONTRIBUTORS: Staff Sgt. George B. Davis, Sgt. Tommie Berry

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 08:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army field artillery conducts simulated fires during Combined Resolve XVI - B-Roll, by SGT Tommie Berry and SSG George Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JMRC
    USArmy
    7ATC
    Strongertogether
    CombinedResolve
    BigRedOne

