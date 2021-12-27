ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 27, 2021) A P8-A Poseidon flies over the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) during a combat drill in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 27, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 08:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827652
|VIRIN:
|211227-N-UN585-5002
|Filename:
|DOD_108754846
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, P8 Poseidon flies over USS Ross, by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT