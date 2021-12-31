3rd Battalion, 277th Aviation Regiment is fit to fight in the Black Sea region

3rd Battalion, 277th Aviation Regiment complete their Ready to Fight qualification upon arrival at Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania, Dec. 31, 2021. Soldiers with 3-227 participate in an Air Assault mission, medical evacuation, and radio communications during their exercise to prepare for future missions in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Thorne)
