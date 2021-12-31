Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Battalion, 277th Aviation Regiment is fit to fight in the Black Sea region

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    12.31.2021

    Video by Spc. Joshua Thorne 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    3rd Battalion, 277th Aviation Regiment complete their Ready to Fight qualification upon arrival at Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania, Dec. 31, 2021. Soldiers with 3-227 participate in an Air Assault mission, medical evacuation, and radio communications during their exercise to prepare for future missions in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Thorne)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 06:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827647
    VIRIN: 211231-A-GJ447-533
    Filename: DOD_108754830
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Hometown: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Hometown: CLINTON, IL, US
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US

    This work, 3rd Battalion, 277th Aviation Regiment is fit to fight in the Black Sea region, by SPC Joshua Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Romania
    StrongerTogether
    ASGBlackSea

