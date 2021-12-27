ROTA, Spain (Dec. 27, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) leaves port at Naval Station Rota, Spain to begin its 12th patrol, Dec. 27, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 07:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827646
|VIRIN:
|211227-N-UN585-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_108754829
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Ross departs Rota, Spain on Patrol 12, by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT