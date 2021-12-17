U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, deputy commanding general for U.S. Army Europe and Africa presents Maj. Robert Morse, Chief of Theatre Operations for Regional Cyber Center-Europe, U.S. Army Cyber Command, with a Purple Heart for injuries he sustained during a ballistic missile attack on Al Asad Air Base, Jan. 8, 2020. After initially being denied, Morse was awarded the Purple Heart Oct. 27, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 06:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827645
|VIRIN:
|220104-A-DX878-101
|Filename:
|DOD_108754803
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Hometown:
|ADRIAN, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Delayed but not denied: Officer receives Purple Heart following a traumatic brain injury, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
