    Faces of Liberty - 48 FW British Liaison Officer Karen Mackay

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.12.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wood 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Mrs. Karen Mackay, 48th Fighter Wing British Liaison Officer, discusses her importance to the Liberty Wing mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 06:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827642
    VIRIN: 211207-F-AF991-778
    Filename: DOD_108754729
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Liberty - 48 FW British Liaison Officer Karen Mackay, by A1C Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    F-15
    Lakenheath
    48 FW
    USAF
    Faces of Liberty

