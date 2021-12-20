Aye Aye Sgt. Chopper!

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827639" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Chopper, the III Marine Expeditionary Band mascot, was promoted to the rank of sergeant on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 20, 2021. Chopper is the III MEF band’s fifth mascot and is now nine years old. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)



Font ID: Cpl Duayne Wright- Chopper’s Handler and III MEF Band musician- 0:05