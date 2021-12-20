Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aye Aye Sgt. Chopper!

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Chopper, the III Marine Expeditionary Band mascot, was promoted to the rank of sergeant on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 20, 2021. Chopper is the III MEF band’s fifth mascot and is now nine years old. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)

    Font ID: Cpl Duayne Wright- Chopper’s Handler and III MEF Band musician- 0:05

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 02:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827639
    VIRIN: 211220-N-DG088-357
    Filename: DOD_108754686
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Promotion
    Okinawa
    Dog
    Band
    Mascot
    III MEF

