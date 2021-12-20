AFN: Aye Aye Sgt. Chopper!

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Chopper, the III Marine Expeditionary Band mascot, was promoted to the rank of sergeant on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 20, 2021. Chopper is the III MEF band’s fifth mascot and is now nine years old. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)
