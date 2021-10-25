Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HCES Annual Pumpkin Drop

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.25.2021

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Humphreys Central Elementary School do their Annual Pumpkin Drop on October 25th. They test students' Pumpkin Contraptions from the 3rd Floor to see if the pumpkins survive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 19:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827629
    VIRIN: 211025-O-ZW031-1002
    Filename: DOD_108754432
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HCES Annual Pumpkin Drop, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USFK
    Camp Humphreys
    Humphreys Central Elementary School
    HCES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT