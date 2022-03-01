U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeff Edwards, 173rd Fighter Wing commander, introduces the annual Safety Down Day at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, January 3, 2022. He reminds Team Kingsley Airmen to focus on safety both on and off duty throughout the year.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 18:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|827624
|VIRIN:
|220103-Z-NV612-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108754369
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 Safety Day Message, by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
