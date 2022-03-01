Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Safety Day Message

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeff Edwards, 173rd Fighter Wing commander, introduces the annual Safety Down Day at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, January 3, 2022. He reminds Team Kingsley Airmen to focus on safety both on and off duty throughout the year.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 18:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 827624
    VIRIN: 220103-Z-NV612-1004
    Filename: DOD_108754369
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 

    This work, 2022 Safety Day Message, by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

