    Meet the Command Team: Space Delta 12

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    U.S. Space Force Col. Peter Flores and Chief Master Sgt. Charles Apodaca, Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader of Space Delta 12, discuss the mission of their newly-activated unit. Part of Space Training and Readiness Command, or STARCOM, Space Delta 12 (DEL 12) prepares USSF forces to prevail in a contested, degraded, and operationally-limited environment through the independent test and evaluation of USSF capabilities and delivery of timely, accurate, and expert information in support of weapon system acquisition, operational acceptance, and readiness decisions. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 17:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827618
    VIRIN: 211130-F-WA228-935
    PIN: 219008
    Filename: DOD_108754290
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    capabilities
    evaluation
    test
    STARCOM
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Space Delta 12

