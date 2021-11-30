U.S. Space Force Col. Peter Flores and Chief Master Sgt. Charles Apodaca, Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader of Space Delta 12, discuss the mission of their newly-activated unit. Part of Space Training and Readiness Command, or STARCOM, Space Delta 12 (DEL 12) prepares USSF forces to prevail in a contested, degraded, and operationally-limited environment through the independent test and evaluation of USSF capabilities and delivery of timely, accurate, and expert information in support of weapon system acquisition, operational acceptance, and readiness decisions. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 17:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827618
|VIRIN:
|211130-F-WA228-935
|PIN:
|219008
|Filename:
|DOD_108754290
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Meet the Command Team: Space Delta 12, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
