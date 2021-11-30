Meet the Command Team: Space Delta 12

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Force Col. Peter Flores and Chief Master Sgt. Charles Apodaca, Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader of Space Delta 12, discuss the mission of their newly-activated unit. Part of Space Training and Readiness Command, or STARCOM, Space Delta 12 (DEL 12) prepares USSF forces to prevail in a contested, degraded, and operationally-limited environment through the independent test and evaluation of USSF capabilities and delivery of timely, accurate, and expert information in support of weapon system acquisition, operational acceptance, and readiness decisions. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)