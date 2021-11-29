Meet the Command Team: Space Delta 10

U.S. Space Force Col. Jay Fulmer and Chief Master Sgt. Karmann-Monique Pogue, Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader of Space Delta 10, discuss the mission of their newly-activated unit. Part of Space Training and Readiness Command, or STARCOM, Space Delta 10 (DEL 10) develops and presents Space Doctrine and Tactics, codifies lessons learned, and plans and executes war games on behalf of the service. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)
