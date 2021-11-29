Meet the Command Team: Space Delta 10

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Force Col. Jay Fulmer and Chief Master Sgt. Karmann-Monique Pogue, Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader of Space Delta 10, discuss the mission of their newly-activated unit. Part of Space Training and Readiness Command, or STARCOM, Space Delta 10 (DEL 10) develops and presents Space Doctrine and Tactics, codifies lessons learned, and plans and executes war games on behalf of the service. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)