Primes & Smalls - Lockheed Martin/Valley Tech Systems

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827615" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lockheed Martin values the Air Force SBIR program. It constantly allows them the opportunity to collaborate and partner with the Air Force customer and leverage their R&D investment to achieve innovative technical solutions that benefit the warfighter. Being an active participant in the Air Force SBIR program has enabled Lockheed Martin to leverage their customers investment in innovative research and development, bringing potential solutions to the technology roadmaps for many of their programs.