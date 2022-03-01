Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Primes & Smalls - Lockheed Martin/Valley Tech Systems

    UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    Lockheed Martin values the Air Force SBIR program. It constantly allows them the opportunity to collaborate and partner with the Air Force customer and leverage their R&D investment to achieve innovative technical solutions that benefit the warfighter. Being an active participant in the Air Force SBIR program has enabled Lockheed Martin to leverage their customers investment in innovative research and development, bringing potential solutions to the technology roadmaps for many of their programs.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 20:42
    Location: US

    Lockheed Martin
    Propulsion
    Space
    Air Force
    Booster
    Valley Tech Systems

