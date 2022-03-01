Primes & Smalls - Lockheed Martin/Valley Tech Systems

Lockheed Martin values the Air Force SBIR program. It constantly allows them the opportunity to collaborate and partner with the Air Force customer and leverage their R&D investment to achieve innovative technical solutions that benefit the warfighter. Being an active participant in the Air Force SBIR program has enabled Lockheed Martin to leverage their customers investment in innovative research and development, bringing potential solutions to the technology roadmaps for many of their programs.
