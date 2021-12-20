Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Apprentice Timothy Dodd Home for the Holidays

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WESTMORELAND, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Apprentice Timothy Dodd, a Belle Vernon Area High School graduate, made surprise visit to his alma mater. Engineman 1st Class Laryan Sims, a talent scout assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Greensburg, met with him prior to reuniting with his family.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 16:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827614
    VIRIN: 211220-N-RB168-1002
    Filename: DOD_108754280
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: WESTMORELAND, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Apprentice Timothy Dodd Home for the Holidays, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ntagtv #forgedbythesea #usnavy #navyrecruiter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT