Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Apprentice Timothy Dodd, a Belle Vernon Area High School graduate, made surprise visit to his alma mater. Engineman 1st Class Laryan Sims, a talent scout assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Greensburg, met with him prior to reuniting with his family.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 16:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827614
|VIRIN:
|211220-N-RB168-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108754280
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|WESTMORELAND, PA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Apprentice Timothy Dodd Home for the Holidays, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT