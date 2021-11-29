Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the Command Team: Space Delta 1

    11.29.2021

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    United States Space Force Col. Jason Schramm and Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Ming, Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader of Space Delta 1, discuss the mission of their newly-activated unit. Part of Space Training and Readiness Command, or STARCOM, Space Delta 1 (DEL 1) provides initial skills training, specialized warfighter follow-on training, and advanced training events and courses in order to prepare USSF forces, and designated joint and allied partners, to prevail in a contested, degraded, operationally-limited, all-domain environment. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 17:11
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet the Command Team: Space Delta 1, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

