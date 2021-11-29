United States Space Force Col. Jason Schramm and Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Ming, Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader of Space Delta 1, discuss the mission of their newly-activated unit. Part of Space Training and Readiness Command, or STARCOM, Space Delta 1 (DEL 1) provides initial skills training, specialized warfighter follow-on training, and advanced training events and courses in order to prepare USSF forces, and designated joint and allied partners, to prevail in a contested, degraded, operationally-limited, all-domain environment. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 17:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827613
|VIRIN:
|211129-F-WA228-147
|PIN:
|219008
|Filename:
|DOD_108754279
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Meet the Command Team: Space Delta 1, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
