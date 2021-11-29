Meet the Command Team: Space Delta 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States Space Force Col. Jason Schramm and Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Ming, Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader of Space Delta 1, discuss the mission of their newly-activated unit. Part of Space Training and Readiness Command, or STARCOM, Space Delta 1 (DEL 1) provides initial skills training, specialized warfighter follow-on training, and advanced training events and courses in order to prepare USSF forces, and designated joint and allied partners, to prevail in a contested, degraded, operationally-limited, all-domain environment. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)