Master-at-Arms Seaman Recruit Stacia Morgan Home for the Holidays

Master-at-Arms Seaman Recruit Stacia Morgan, a Belle Vernon Area High School graduate, made surprise visit to her alma mater. Engineman 1st Class Laryan Sims, a talent scout assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Greensburg, met with her prior to reuniting with her family.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 15:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827610
|VIRIN:
|211220-N-RB168-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108754260
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|WESTMORELAND, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
