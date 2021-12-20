Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master-at-Arms Seaman Recruit Stacia Morgan Home for the Holidays

    WESTMORELAND, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    Master-at-Arms Seaman Recruit Stacia Morgan, a Belle Vernon Area High School graduate, made surprise visit to her alma mater. Engineman 1st Class Laryan Sims, a talent scout assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Greensburg, met with her prior to reuniting with her family.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 15:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827610
    VIRIN: 211220-N-RB168-1001
    Filename: DOD_108754260
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: WESTMORELAND, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master-at-Arms Seaman Recruit Stacia Morgan Home for the Holidays, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ntagtv #forgedbythesea #usnavy #navyrecruiter

